Choosing Wisely

The Power of Choices: Stories from CASAA

Founded in 2009, the Consumer Advocates for Smoke-free Alternatives Association (CASAA) is a 501(c)(4) consumer nonprofit organization that aims to “ensure the availability of a variety of effective, affordable reduced-harm alternatives to smoking.”

In response to an emailed request from CEO Alex Clark, a number of former smokers took time to share their experiences of switching to vaping or other smoke-free products. One question posed by Clark was whether the variety of products was helpful in staying engaged with smoke-free options and reducing the temptation to return to smoking.

Clark himself recently switched from vaping to using pouched snus. Along with a concern that overconsumption of stimulants, such as coffee and rapid-delivery nicotine products, were triggering heart palpitations, he said, “The hands-free nature of snus fits more with my needs. And I can still get all of the different flavors when I order from Sweden.”

Here are excerpts from CASAA member comments, edited for length and clarity. No doubt, people who smoke have a range of goals and preferences that evolve in sometimes surprising ways through product exploration.

Nancy S.: “I started vaping because I was unable to stop smoking tobacco cigarettes because I am so addicted to nicotine. And I don’t want to die from lung cancer like my father did. The products I tried were exactly what I was looking for. I wanted something that tasted like a real cigarette. No funny flavors.”

Roger M.: “I love the variety of products—both hardware and e-juices. My favs are black licorice, almond and bubble gum. They say only the kids like these flavors, but I have loved them since I started vaping 12 years ago. I am now 61.”

Sara C.: I liked trying new flavors in the beginning then found my favorite [strawberries and cream] that I’ve stuck with for years.”

Marc C.: I’ve tried the patch, the gum, hypnosis, as seen on TV products, medications and counseling. Nothing worked or works for me except vaping. I want my vape to taste like an authentic tobacco vape. But I’m okay with some flavor of tobacco, like coffee, vanilla, apple or maple. Almost like a pipe tobacco assortment.”

Sean O.: “The first product I tried wasn’t all that good. Eventually, I found that using what’s called a ‘box mod,’ which takes two high-powered batteries … gave the great sensation in your throat of inhaling the same way a cigarette did. The large clouds of vapor that you can produce using these mods and tanks is incredible. [And] the variety of flavors is exactly what has kept me away from cigarettes.”

Joni L.: “The device was key for me. I chose a Vaporesso Swag because of the size. It felt close enough to a pack of cigarettes for me, and a lot of my habit was actually reaching for my smokes. My first e-juice was a house-made vanilla custard tobacco; I was afraid to go too far away from tobacco flavors because I actually believe I liked the flavor of a cigarette. After three or four days, I went back to the vape shop and bought some mixed berry-flavored juice. That was it. It didn’t take long for my cigarette cravings to go away.”

Kelly P.: “I did try a different device but went back to Juul. I liked the mint and found it better than the menthol cigarettes I had smoked. Also, Juul wasn’t one of those devices that you would blow out a cloud of smoke.”

Glenn N.: “I believe that the first ‘e-cigarette’ I bought was the first Blu. I vaped that for a couple months, but it was missing something, and I thought I would go back to cigarettes. So I started looking online. With that ProVari, I knew that I would never smoke again. I found what I needed. I started with 36 mg liquid and went down to 12 mg in about a year.”

Steve T.: “I will be 68 this year and feel I made a great decision with vaping. Access to flavors is a critical component necessary to transition away from cigarettes. I have reduced the nicotine levels from 18 mg to 3 [mg], and my Kona e-juice was replaced with dessert and blueberry flavors.”

Jessie C.: “NRT [nicotine-replacement therapy] options like snus and nicotine gum/lozenges never worked for me as more than a way to avoid smoking at an event or during a long work shift. I’m very much a tech-oriented person, so the idea of having many options was stimulating for me. At the time, CE4 atomizer [tanks] and little pens were the most accessible items on the market [and did not meet expectations]. When the Kangertech Subox Mini hit the market, I was satisfied and stuck with that.”

Cindi K.: I started vaping in 2014 not because I was looking to quit smoking but because I was avoiding convenience stores; I had just entered AA [Alcoholics Anonymous] and that is where I’d bought alcohol. Two doors down was a vapor store. I bought an eGo Tank and some tobacco-flavored e-liquid in 24 mg. I made friends in AA that were also vaping and noticed their liquids smelled much better than what I was using. I continued to be what I labeled a dual user for a few more months and decided to use flavored e-liquid and willpower to quit smoking. I also learned how to make my own flavors. I had about 12 I used in rotation and loved.”

Tanya L.: “The first product I tried was in 2013: a vanilla-flavored vape liquid, Kanger T3S tank and coils, which I still use. I like vanilla. I just had to find the best vanilla.”