Court Stays Logic MDO

A U.S. appeals court has stayed the Food and Drug Administration’s marketing denial order (MDO) for Logic Technology Development’s Logic Power Menthol e-liquid Package and Logic Pro Menthol e-liquid Package, according to a NATO newsletter.

The ruling allows retailers and wholesalers to continue selling the products for the duration of the stay.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit will now consider a further motion from Logic regarding the MDO that the company has seven days to file, according to media reports.

“The foregoing motion for a partial administrative stay is GRANTED as follows. The FDA’s marketing denial order is TEMPORARILY STAYED as to the Logic Pro Menthol e-Liquid Package and the Logic Power Menthol e-Liquid Package products. Within seven days of this order, the petitioner must file its motion for a stay pending the petition,” the order states. “The FDA’s response must be filed within 10 days thereafter.

The temporary administrative stay will remain in effect until a panel of the court decides on Logic’s new stay motion. If no timely stay motion is filed, the clerk is authorized and directed to vacate the temporary administrative stay.

Tobacco harm reduction advocates have questioned the FDA’s reasoning behind the Logic MDO, suggesting that the agency misinterpreted youth consumption statistics.