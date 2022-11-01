Differential Progress

The TTI throws up a number of oddities, not the least of which has to do with the understandable decision to compare the 15 largest tobacco companies. Gudang Garam against BAT seems to be a total mismatch, and, given that the index is aimed at informing, in large part, potential investors, the presence of companies that are not publicly traded, though understandable from a nudge theory standpoint, nevertheless looks strange. PMI was said in the press note to be ranked second in the 2022 index and Djarum last, and while I understand that this is how the index’s methodology sees the tobacco world, I have to ask, is this a fair reflection of tobacco harm? If you constructed an index that ranked companies on the number of people worldwide who currently were harmed by consuming those companies’ products, I would guess that Djarum would move up the rankings.

It was disappointing, in my view, that the 2022 report did not cover the environmental credentials of the RRPs on offer, either relative to each other or relative to the higher risk combustible cigarettes they are supposed to replace, though I understand such matters might be covered in the third iteration of the report, which is due out in 2024. RRPs are supposed to comprise a disruptive technology and, if disruptive means anything, it surely means speedy. Is it wise to wait so long for such information to trickle down? We have on the one hand a problem with the diseases caused to individual smokers, which are tragic on an individual basis but contained, and, on the other hand, an existential environmental crisis enveloping everybody, and we seemingly choose to try to fix the first problem and not the second.

Timing is important, and one of the main weaknesses of the TTI seems to be its two-year time frame. The 2022 report took in research through the end of 2021 while the next report is due out in 2024, so this suggests that, unless interim updated TTI reports are issued, the publication schedule is going to provide a three-year drag on the incorporation of anything of significance that occurred in early 2022.

To my way of thinking, the commitment to THR is driven and will be driven by regulations and taxes, and one benefit of the index is that it might influence governments in these areas. And this is important. Taxes are currently set in some jurisdictions so that some RRPs attract revenues much greater than those of combustible cigarettes, and investors are clearly going to put pressure on companies to transform their portfolios while the profits generated by the sale of RRPs are higher than those from the sale of combustible cigarettes. Of course, you would have to be terribly naive to imagine that those same investors would keep up the pressure if the profit advantage were wiped out. There is nothing wrong with this if you believe that the market should be the ultimate arbiter of what is good, though one has to accept, too, that things might head in the other direction.

Finally, I would be concerned that the cynics will have a field day because while the TTI is listed as an initiative of the foundation, in my view, it is not spelled out prominently enough where the foundation’s money comes from: PMI. Despite the fact that the foundation is independent, those cynics will see that the number two company on the list is PMI, which is possibly about to acquire the number one company and move into the number one spot. All above board, I’m sure, but these things have to be seen from the point of view of those with different agendas.

My argument is not that the application of trickle-down THR would be socially destructive in the way that trickle-down economics has been but that it would be slow and there would be more efficacious ways of approaching THR. Why spend the foundation’s money carrying out research that is going to benefit mostly analysts, banks and pension funds that have the resources to carry out such research on their own behalf? Surely, the money should be spent on projects that will more directly help smokers. Even helicopter THR might be preferable to trickle-down THR.