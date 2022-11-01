Philip Morris Expand Operations in Lithuania

Philip Morris International is expanding the production capacity of its factory in Klaipeda, Lithuania, following the suspension of its operations in Ukraine, reports Interfax, citing a company statement.

The multinational will reportedly construct a new production building connected to its existing storage facilities.

The Klaipeda factory will manufacture products intended for Ukraine, the company said. The project will cost €3.5 million and is expected to be completed toward the end of 2023.

On Feb. 25, PMI announced the suspension of its activities in Ukraine, including at its factory in Kharkov, due to Russia’s military invasion.

Ukraine accounted for around 2 percent of the multinational’s cigarette and heated tobacco shipments in 2021 and less than 2 percent of PMI’s total revenue, according to the company.