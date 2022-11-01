Show of Support

China is the capital of e-cigarette production. It only makes sense to look at the vaping environment in the country to gauge the future of the industry. Jason Tian, director of development of 2FIRSTS, a vaping industry vertical media firm, and diplomatic assistant for the E-Cigarette Professional Committee of the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce (ECCC), said during an InterTabac/InterSupply trade show, held in Dortmund, Germany, in September, that e-cigarette production in China is growing rapidly.

A joint report from the ECCC and 2FIRSTS anticipates the global e-cigarette market to grow by 35 percent in 2022. The total market is expected to exceed $108 billion. In 2021, China’s total e-cigarette exports were $19.8 billion and were expected to reach $26.7 billion in 2022. Disposable e-cigarettes accounted for 65 percent of that growth; open systems accounted for 17 percent and pod products accounted for 8 percent in 2022. The main export destinations were the U.S., the EU, Russia, the Middle East and the U.K. Together, these markets accounted for 93 percent of China’s e-cigarette exports.

It seems that no matter where you go in the vaping industry, everybody wants to discuss the growth of disposables—and indeed, they dominate the InterTabac/InterSupply show floors. And while disposables are the fastest-growing segment of the industry, the one-time use vapes are devastating for the environment, according to several speakers during the event. A member of the European Confederation of Tobacco Retailers (CEDT) quipped, for example, “These [disposables] are really not up to date because it’s not sustainable for a society to have throwaway products.”

Tian said that new regulations in China are motivating companies to invest more heavily in R&D, including areas of sustainability, flavors and delivery. This is going to help boost the global vaping market, he predicted. “There’s going to be more investment,” said Tian. “And we predict that in the next one or two years, there’s going to be a new technological change in e-cigarettes. That’s a very optimistic look,” Tian explained. “And on the market side, though, with the strict regulation of China’s domestic market, more and more Chinese companies are going to be accelerating in their global development. They probably will put more investment in and … may do more partnerships around the globe.”

Speaking to visitors of the world’s largest tobacco/nicotine industry tradeshow, Tian told business owners, investors and other industry players that companies importing products from China or considering investing in a company that imports products from China need to be sure their China-based suppliers have a license issued by China’s State Tobacco Monopoly Administration.

“This is actually a guarantee for you and your consumers that the products that you are importing are safe, are quality guaranteed and are legal. Second, make sure your Chinese suppliers have sufficient production quotas. Every company with a license—they have a quota that limits how much they can produce yearly,” said Tian. “Once they’ve reached the quota, it seems to be a very simple path—simple paperwork, simple filing—but you have to make sure your demands [can be] met by the quota.”