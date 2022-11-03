Sri Lanka Mulls Cigarette Price Increase

Sri Lanka may increase the price of cigarettes as part of its upcoming budget, according to The National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol (NATA), reports Sri Lanka Mirror.

A suggestions has also been put forward to ban the retail sale of single cigarettes in Sri Lanka. The objective of this proposal is to reduce the number of people who smoke.

Meanwhile, a survey jointly conducted by the Department of Census and Statistics, NATA and the Ministry of Health has revealed that 51 percent of adults who smoke in Sri Lanka believe that they should quit smoking.