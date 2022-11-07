Jordanians Spend More on Tobacco Than Food: WHO

Jordanians spend more on tobacco higher than food, reports The Jordan Times, citing the World Health Organization.

According to the global health body, Jordanian households spend JOD73.6 ($103.80) per month on tobacco-related products, compared with JOD27 on fruits, JOD38 on dairy products and eggs, JOD50 on meat and poultry, and JOD42 on vegetables and legumes.

With 82 percent of men aged between 18 and 69 lighting up, Jordan’s smoking prevalence is the world’s highest. Some 66 percent of men smoke cigarettes and shisha, according to local media agencies. Another 15 percent vape e-cigarettes.