Pakistan Leaf Exports Up Nearly 75 Percent

Pakistan’s leaf tobacco exports jumped 74.66 percent during the first three months of fiscal year 2022-2023, as compared to the corresponding period of last year, reports the Daily Times, citing figures from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the quarter, the nation exported tobacco worth $13.8 million. In terms of volume, tobacco export also rose by 93.35 percent from 3,096 metric tons to 5,986 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the tobacco export increased by 29.39 percent during September as compared to the same month of last year.

The tobacco exports in September 2022 were valued at $3.5 million against the export of $2.71 million in September 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, leaf exports in September were down 34.96 percent from $5.381 million in August 2022.