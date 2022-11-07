Philip Morris Clinches Swedish Match

Philip Morris International is moving forward with its $16 billion takeover of Swedish Match despite securing less than the 90 percent stake it sought, reports Reuters.

In a press note dated Nov. 7, PMI said it had secured 82.59 percent of the Swedish company, short of the 90 percent level at which it can start a compulsory purchase of the remaining shares.

This suggests that Elliott Management Corp., which had built a 10.5 percent stake in Swedish Match and opposed PMI’s offer, has tendered its shares.

PMI also announced it would further extend the acceptance period for remaining shareholders until Nov. 25, 2022, adding that the price in the offer for shares tendered during the further extended acceptance period will be reduced to sek115.07 in cash per share.

“We are pleased that 82.59 percent of Swedish Match shareholders, including—we believe—the top 10 shareholders, have tendered their shares at the best and final price of SEK116 per share. This achievement of a high controlling stake should allow us to harness the strategic potential of the transaction, including anticipated revenue synergies,” said PMI CEO Jacek Olczak.