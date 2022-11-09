KT&G to Release New HNB Products in Korea 

KT&G Corp. will launch new heat-not-burn products in South Korea to strengthen its electronic nicotine devices lineup, reports the Yonhap News Agency

The South Korean cigarette manufacturer will release Lil Able and its premium version Lil Able Premium on Nov. 16.

KT&G’s third quarter net profit jumped 29 percent from a year earlier on increased exports and a strong U.S. dollar. Currently, company earns 90 percent of its sales from the cigarette business division and 10 percent from the heat-not-burn division.

The company has been stepping up efforts to increase sales in the non-cigarette business division.

From January to September, net income climbed 21 percent to KRW1.06 trillion from KRW878.58 billion in the same period of last year.

On Nov. 4, the company announced a KRW350 billion share buyback to boost shareholder returns.