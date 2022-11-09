South Africa: Illicit Trade Persists After End of Sales Ban

The illicit cigarette trade continues to thrive in South Africa despite recent enforcement actions, according to a new Ipsos study.

According to Ipsos’ latest study, shops nationwide are still flooded with illegal tobacco products more than two years after the unconstitutional tobacco sales ban was imposed by the government as part of their response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The study found that almost four out of five stores in the Western Cape (77.9 percent) sell cigarettes below the minimum collectible tax (MCT) rate of ZAR22.79 ($1.28) per pack. Almost three in four shops in Free State (72.3 percent) sell cigarettes below the MCT, as do 66.2 percent of outlets in Gauteng, a significant increase compared to research conducted a year ago.