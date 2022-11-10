STG Reports Stable Sales in Challenging Environment

Scandinavian Tobacco Group’s (STG) organic net sales declined by 1 percent in the third quarter of 2022, in-line with the company’s performance expectations for the full year.

Consumption in the company’s product categories has remained resilient in recent months, according to STG. When combined with strong price management, this has resulted in organic net sales remaining relatively stable as compared to last year, despite the third quarter being impacted by the return to the pre-pandemic market mix, the firm explained in a press note.

STG said that increasing cost inflation across the entire value chain and continued promotional pressure in the online business is negatively impacting the group’s EBITDA-margin. While the group has been working to improve productivity in its supply chain, STG expects these issues to persist into 2023 due in part to its complex portfolio.