Pyxus Sales up by One-Third

Pyxus International reported sales and other operating revenues of $508.3 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2022, up 28.9 percent in the comparable 2021. Operating margin increased $21.6 million to $27.1 million. Net loss improved by $8.2 million to $1.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 63 percent to $42.2 million

“We are pleased with the results achieved during the first half of fiscal 2023, particularly our efforts to reduce supply chain complexities and increase operational efficiencies,” said Pyxus’ President and CEO Pieter Sikkel in statement.

“These efforts resulted in more normalized shipments in certain markets compared to the prior year. During the quarter, we increased sales and other operating revenues by $114.1 million and operating margin improved by $21.6 million primarily due to increased demand and more normalized timing of shipments from Africa, Asia and South America.

“This enabled the company to utilize cash generated from increased sales in the quarter to refinance the Delayed Draw Term Loan Facility, repay a portion of the revolving loan facilities, and fully fund the U.S. defined benefit pension plan.

“As of Sept. 30, 2022, our inventory increased $87.7 million compared to the prior year primarily due to higher green tobacco prices and processing costs in Africa and South America and delayed shipments from North America. Our processed tobacco inventory continues to be more than 90 percent committed to specific customers. The overall increase in inventory and our committed inventory levels for processed tobacco position us to meet near-term demand.

“The prevailing La Nina weather patterns continue to adversely affect the global supply of tobacco. Through our efforts to accelerate buying activities in certain key markets, investments we have made across the business, and engaging with customers in transparent dialogue regarding the impacts of La Nina and inflation on our business, we purchased sufficient volume to meet near-term customer demand and maintained our gross profit as a percentage of sales despite historic inflation.

“As we approach the second half of fiscal 2023, we are closely monitoring the market for crop inputs like fertilizer and taking steps to mitigate the near-term risk of supply shortages where possible. We continue to expect fiscal 2023 sales to be between $1.75 billion and $1.95 billion and adjusted EBITDA to be between $130 million and $160 million.

We remain focused on driving stakeholder value as we accelerate our contributions toward a net-zero future and were recently awarded a Golden Leaf Award in the “Best ESG Program” category for our efforts to promote sustainable fuel production helping to mitigate deforestation. We received positive feedback from customers on our environmental, social, and governance framework, specifically our strategic alignment with our customers’ targets, and look forward to increasing collaboration so that together we can grow a better world.”