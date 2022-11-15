Kaival Brands Inks Marketing Deal

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, the U.S. distributor of Bidi Vapor products, has reached a three-year extension agreement with QuikfillRx, the third party vendor responsible for executing Kaival Brands’ marketing and sales strategies.

As part of the deal, QuikfillRx will be rebranded as Kaival Marketing Services (KMS) to more properly reflect the commitment of KMS to the success of Kaival Brands.

On August 23, 2022, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals overruled the Food and Drug Administration’s marketing denial order related to Bidi Vapor’s Bidi Stick electronic nicotine delivery system. That decision has allowed Bidi Vapor to continue to market, through Kaival Brands, all flavor varieties of the Bidi Stick in the United States.

The three-year extension with KMS was executed in preparation to support the anticipated improved sales volumes arising from this decision and the increase of Bidi Stick sales and marketing activities. In addition to monthly cash payments, which will be lower than during the initial term of the agreement, and a one-time upfront vested common stock option award, KMS will be eligible to receive performance-based common stock option awards from Kaival Brands that can vest annually based on total net revenues and profit margins achieved by Kaival Brands from KMS’s efforts over the term of the agreement, with a maximum vesting to occur upon achievement of $180,000,000 in total net revenues reported within the three-year term.