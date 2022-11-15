Smoking and Vaping Banned at World Cup

In line with the FIFA Event Policy for Tobacco and the World Health Organization’s recommendations for mega-sporting events, Qatar has banned smoking and vaping in stadiums during the FIFA football World Cup scheduled for Nov. 30-Dec. 18.

The ban on vaping appears redundant as Qatar already bans the import, sale and purchase of e-cigarettes. Violators risk fines of up to QAR10,000 ($2,747) or up to three months in prison.

Qatar plans to deploy 80 tobacco inspectors to support FIFA volunteers and security staff in enforcing the restrictions.

“Qatar has been a frontrunner in tobacco control in the region,” said Kholoud Ateeq K M Al-Motawaa, head of noncommunicable disease for Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health, in a statement. “For the FIFA World Cup, tobacco control measures have been developed for inside and outside stadiums, especially in public places, while tobacco-free environments in fan zones will be rigorously enforced where supporters without tickets can watch games on large screens surrounded by smoke-free air.”

