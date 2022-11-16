Policymakers Urged to Seize Potential of Safer Nicotine Products

Knowledge-Action-Change (KAC) has published The Global State of Tobacco Harm Reduction 2022: The Right Side of History. The Global State of Tobacco Harm Reduction (GSTHR) publication charts the history of tobacco harm reduction and considers the future of a strategy that can hasten the end of smoking and drastically reduce smoking-related death and disease worldwide.

According to the report’s authors, the emergence of new safer nicotine products has caused substantial disruption to nicotine use, public health and tobacco control institutions and the traditional tobacco industry. However, mistrust and ideological opposition is hampering widespread adoption of a strategy that could help 1.1 billion adult smokers failed by existing tobacco control interventions.

“Technology helped smoking become one of the world’s biggest health problems,” said Harry Shapiro, author of The Right Side of History, in a statement. “Now, technological innovations from beyond both the tobacco industry and public health have combined to produce safer nicotine products, and millions of people who smoked have already chosen to switch. Yet progress is being hampered. Although disruption is not always comfortable, the genie is out of the bottle—these new technologies demand the development of new policies and new thinking.”