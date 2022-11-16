Snowplus Obtains China Production License

China’s State Tobacco Monopoly Administration has granted Snowplus Tech a production license that allows the company to produce 80 million pods annually. In a press note, the company said it will now take on the “challenge and responsibility to help lead the development of a healthy and sustainable vaping industry.”

While the U.S. government has strict regulations for vaping products, there has been a rise in fake or counterfeits of popular brands in the country, which has led to an increase in incidents relating to poorly manufactured variations, according to Snowplus. This, the company says, highlights the importance of using a reputable, tested and certified vape product.

Snowplus stresses that its products are designed in-house, developed by experts in specialist R&D centers and manufactured in one of the largest, most advanced e-cigarette facilities in the world.

Established in January 2019 and backed by investors such as Zhen fund and Sequoia, Snowplus has more than 60 criteria for testing to ensure product safety and quality. With three CNAS certified research laboratories, its safety protocols are recognized and interoperable by 65 institutions in 50 countries, according to the company.

“There is an increasing trend for cheap counterfeit vapes on the market, which we find deeply concerning,” said Derek Li, Snowplus co-founder and head of overseas markets. “That is why we have invested heavily in product research to create products that enhance the vaping experience while ensuring it is as safe as possible.”

Snowplus has invested over $2 million in quality and safety research, and to help prevent e-liquid from leaking out of products, it conducts impact tests in variable temperature, humidity and pressure conditions, according to the company. In addition, Snowplus’ batteries pass two tests before assembly to “guarantee that devices can operate in different environments,” the firm wrote in its press release.