Russia Developing Digital Tobacco Excise Technology

Russian authorities are developing technology for digital excise tax on tobacco, reports Interfax, citing comments made by State Secretary and Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov during a meeting with foreign businesses at the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia.

“It is assumed that the tax service will automatically calculate tax liabilities when products are released into circulation, as based on data that is in the information systems for labeling tobacco and beer,” said Sazanov. “This should further reduce the number of disputes between taxpayers and the tax service.”

Further digitalizing and transferring tax-calculation functions to the tax authorities are part of a drive to simplify administration, according to Sazanov. “This has already been implemented for the majority of property taxes,” he added.