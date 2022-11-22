Certification for Greenbutts Biodegradable Filter

Greenbutts has received the Hohenstein Quality Label for a novel biodegradable filter technology designed to replace the most littered single-use plastic item—cigarette filters.

“Receiving this certification of biodegradability from Hohenstein is validation of all the hard work over the past decade to develop and optimize our Greenbutts filter technology to be a truly eco-friendly replacement for cellulose acetate,” said Greenbutts CEO Tadas Lisauskas in a statement.

“We are excited to offer this certified material to a variety of filtration media products in the near future to help eradicate single-use synthetics used in the filtration industry.”

“We have put our best minds toward delivering a transformative solution for the global tobacco industry,” said Greenbutts Chief Strategy Officer Luis Sanches. “Our world demands high corporate responsibility coupled with measurable impact, and no matter where our customers may be, we all can do our part.”

Using patented material science, Greenbutts filters are biodegradable, plastic-free and water dispersing. According to the company, Greenbutts filters will disperse in water within a few minutes and will degrade in compost within days as opposed to 10–15 years as is the case with traditional cellulose acetate filters.