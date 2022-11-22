Philip Morris Launches Bonds by IQOS

Philip Morris International has launched its latest heat-not-burn tobacco-heating system, Bonds by IQOS, along with its compatible tobacco sticks, Blends, in a pilot market in the Philippines. The company intends to further commercialize the product during the remainder of 2022 and next year.

Equipped with bladeless resistive external heating technology, Bond emits 95 percent less harmful chemicals compared to cigarettes, according to PMI.

“Bonds by IQOS represents another step forward in our ambition to replace cigarettes with innovative, science-based, smoke-free alternatives,” said PMI CEO Jacek Olczak in a statement.

“We know that no single smoke-free product will appeal to all adult smokers. Providing a range of alternatives to continued smoking—with a variety of taste, technology, usage and price options—is imperative and helps us to address a range of preferences as diverse as adult smokers themselves—ultimately encouraging them to leave cigarettes behind.

“Bonds by IQOS provides an opportunity to address consumer acquisition barriers for this segment, most notably up-front device costs and authentic tobacco taste satisfaction—providing further options of innovative smoke-free options to help ensure they do not go back to cigarettes. Through continuous innovation, we want to ensure that all adult smokers who would otherwise continue smoking switch and abandon cigarettes.”

According to PMI, Bonds by IQOS is designed to be used only with Blends tobacco sticks to deliver a variety of tobacco tastes. At the time of launch, Blends tobacco sticks will be available in five different flavors, including classic, menthol and aromatic. When fully charged, Bonds by IQOS delivers up to 20 uses, including three consecutive experiences. Bonds by IQOS comes in four different colors.