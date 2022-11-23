China to Restrict E-cigarette Shipments

China’s State Tobacco Monopoly Administration (STMA) plans to limit the number of vapor products a person can carry on them, reports The Global Times.

According to a notice published Nov. 23, a person can possess a maximum of six “smoking devices,” 90 e-cigarette cartridges and 180mL of e-liquid.

On the same day, the STMA and the State Post Bureau jointly announced restrictions on the delivery of vapor products. Each shipment may contain a maximum of two “sets,” six cartridges and 12mL of e-liquid.

Each recipient is allowed to accept delivery of no more than one shipment of vapor products per day.

In April, China’s tobacco regulator approved mandatory national standards for e-cigarettes that came into effect in October.