PMI to Produce Terea Sticks in South Korea

Phillip Morris International has started manufacturing Terea tobacco sticks for its IQOS Iluma heat-not-born (HnB) devices at its Yangsan plant in South Korea, reports The Korea Times.

Unlike PMI’s Heets tobacco sticks, Terea sticks feature sealed tips that leave no residue, thus sparing consumers the inconvenience of cleaning their device after each use.

According to PMI, the Yangsan plant has International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certifications for quality management (ISO-9001), environmental management (ISO-14001) and safety and health management (ISO-45001).

The factory’s quality control team has obtained an internationally accredited testing agency certification from the Korea Laboratory Accreditation Scheme.

“All the workers at Philip Morris’ Yangsan plant in Korea are proud of the fact that they are producing high-quality non-combustible tobacco products such as Terea, which contributes to the realization of the company’s vision of a ‘future without cigarette smoke’ and the development of the national economy,” said Philip Morris Korea Director of Manufacturing Zia Ahmed Karim.

“We will continue to ensure quality control of our products and seek eco-friendly management in the future through providing better alternatives to adult smokers.”

The Yangsan plant, which marks its 20th anniversary this year, employs 600 people. Since 2017, PMI has invested more than KRW300 billion ($225.83 million) in the production of noncombustible products at the facility.