Slovakia: Illegal Cigarette Factory Shut Down

Slovakian authorities uncovered an illegal cigarette factory while inspecting a poultry farm in Ubrez, reports the Slovak Spectator.

The Financial Administration detained 20 people from various eastern European countries. Some had been charged for running illegal cigarette businesses before, according to police in Belgium, Netherlands and Italy.

The Slovak operation, which produced pirated Marlboro, Richmond and Lambert & Butler cigarettes, had avoided an estimated €6.2 million ($6.42 million) in tax payments, according to authorities. In addition to millions of illegal cigarettes, law officials seized 32,000 kilograms of raw tobacco, production machinery and materials such as filters, tubes, adhesives, foils and packaging.