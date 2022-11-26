PMI Announces New regional Structure

Philip Morris International has announced a new regional structure and related senior management changes.

“We are changing the company’s regional structure to further support the growth of our smoke-free business, reinforce consumer centricity, and increase the speed of innovation and deployment—all in alignment with our ambition of becoming a majority smoke-free business by net revenues by 2025,” said PMI CEO Jacek Olczak in a statement.

“The new structure will also create new opportunities to further grow our senior talent, deepening the bench of leaders who will spearhead PMI’s progress toward a smoke-free future for the years to come. I am confident of the exceptional caliber and determination of our people and wish them the best in their new roles.”

By the end of January 2023, PMI will rearrange its operations in four regions, down from the current six, under the leadership of the following members of senior management:

Paul Riley, currently president, East Asia & Australia region, will be appointed president, East Asia, Australia, and PMI Duty Free region

Frederic de Wilde, currently president, European Union region, will be appointed president, South and Southeast Asia, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Middle East and Africa region

Massimo Andolina, currently senior vice president, operations, will be appointed president, Europe region

Deepak Mishra, who will continue as president, Americas region.

Drago Azinovic, currently president, Middle East and Africa and PMI duty free region, will leave the organization after a transition period.

In addition, the following appointments will also take effect: