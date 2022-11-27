Snus Lovers up in Arms After Leaked EU Tax Proposal

Swedish snus lovers are up in arms after the publication of a leaked document suggesting the EU wants to force Sweden to raise the tax on snus by 200 percent.

The document, which was seen by the Swedish daily Aftonbladet, contains proposals for a new excise tax on tobacco.

If the plan becomes reality, the price of a can of portioned snus could increase by approximately SEK34 ($3.26). The price of a can of loose snus would increase by approximately SEK62 compared to today. A can of General loose snus would cost over SEK120 under the proposal.

Patrik Hildingsson, head of communications at Swedish Match, said that while Swedes are accustomed to high tax rates, the leaked EU proposal goes too far. He urged the Swedish government to make it clear to Brussels that Sweden alone regulates snus.

“Imagine if the EU decided to raise the tax on Italian Parma ham or German beer. This is basically the same thing,” Hildingsson was quoted as saying by Aftonbladet. “In the snus issue, the EU has chosen to disregard the principle of member state self-determination.”