Stabilization Settlement Funds Available to Growers

Current and former tobacco growers who wish to claim funds from the U.S. Tobacco Stabilization lawsuit settlement should complete a proof-of-claim form by Dec. 12, 2022.

The settlement stems from a lawsuit against the Flue-Cured Tobacco Cooperative over withheld funds, which are now being returned to qualifying grower members.

Tobacco growers who were a member of the cooperative at some point between 1946 and 2004 are eligible for payment considerations.

Growers claiming funds must supply their FC Number. Alternatively, they must provide sufficient identifying information, including all names and addresses used during the period that they marketed flue-cured tobacco.

A copy of the qualified settlement fund procedures, the proof of claim form and additional relevant information is available at https://omniagentsolutions.com/lewissettlementclasstrust.