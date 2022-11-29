Appointments at Japan Tobacco

Kei Nakano, currently the senior vice president, will take on the role of executive vice president and representative director, effective Jan. 1, 2023, and March 24, 2023, respectively. Nakano will succeed Naohiro Minami, who will assume a new position as member of the board without the right to represent the company as of Jan. 1, 2023, and will resign as member of the board upon the ratification at the 38th annual general meeting of shareholders, scheduled for March 24, 2023.

Suguru Fujiwara will assume the role of senior vice president of corporate affairs and communications for the tobacco business in Japan. Hisashi Shimobayashi will assume the role of senior vice president of information technology. Yuki Otaki will assume the role of senior vice president of D-LAB. These newly appointed officers’ positions are effective Jan. 1, 2023.

A full list of resigning board members and changes in responsibility can be found on JT’s website.