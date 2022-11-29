Gallup: Fewer Young Americans Smoking

The smoking rate among young Americans has fallen from 35 percent to 12 percent over the past 20 years, reports The Hill, citing to a new Gallup poll.

Data shows that the decline among those aged 18 to 29 was more than double any other age group measured, meaning young adults are the second least likely group to smoke following those aged 65 and older.

Between 2001 and 2012, the rate of young adult smokers was higher than any other age group.

Between 2019 and 2022, 7 percent of U.S. adults reported smoking e-cigarettes, and 19 percent of young adults reported e-cigarette use.

“Given these differences, young adults are more likely to vape than to smoke cigarettes while among older age groups, cigarette smoking prevails,” the report states.

It is unclear how e-cigarette use has grown in this age group in recent years as Gallup only started polling e-cigarette use in 2019. Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows an increase in youth e-cigarette use between 2011 and 2018, however.

“These data suggest that much of the decline in cigarette smoking among young adults may have been offset by vaping, indicating that young adults are still smoking products containing nicotine but through different means,” the Gallup report states.