A Persistent Problem

Iran’s large illicit tobacco market has gotten even larger in the wake of U.S. sanctions.

By Vladislav Vorotnikov

Despite efforts to crack down, Iran continues to struggle with rampant illicit trade. In 2021, nearly half of the Iranian tobacco market was controlled by illegal businesses, according to the Association of Tobacco Products Manufacturers and Exporters. The authorities are believed to consciously turn a blind eye to smugglers and underground workshops producing cigarettes of dubious quality.

Although domestic cigarette production expanded in recent years, nearly 5,000 tons of tobacco products, primarily cigarettes, are smuggled into the market each year, according to Mohammad Reza Tajdar, the head of the tobacco products manufacturers association. Domestic consumption is 12,000 tons while Iranian cigarette factories produced roughly 5,000 tons last year, Tajdar said.

Legal imports exist in negligible quantities, and the gap between production and consumption is filled through smuggling and illegal domestic production, according to Tajdar. The illicit trade has bedeviled Iran for more than a decade, but it picked up tremendously after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed harsh sanctions against the country in 2018.

Illegal cigarette workshops in Iran “spring up like mushrooms,” so the volumes illegally produced in Iran exceed even those supplied through smuggling, according to Hossein Ali Pouraqbali, the former head of the country’s tobacco production and standards department.

Occasionally, authorities raid underground workshops, but their campaign remains haphazard. Since the beginning of 2022, the average price of cigarettes in Iran has jumped by nearly 42 percent. Without the illegal workshops, the price would rise even further.