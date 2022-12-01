A Taste of Things to Come?

Chaudhary believes that “with the addition of a few relatively inexpensive studies and an overhaul of the dossier to build the arguments that FDA want to see,” Logic Technology Development should be able to convince the agency of the additional benefits of nontobacco flavors.

Attempts at rectification, however, may prove futile. In January 2020, the FDA banned all flavors except tobacco and menthol in cartridge-based e-cigarettes. In September 2020, the agency signaled that it would not authorize flavored products without extraordinary evidence. With Logic Technologies Development being part of Japan Tobacco International, one of the world’s leading players, it may furthermore be assumed that the company submitted a very comprehensive application.

While acknowledging that many of the applicants are large multinationals with the financial power to conduct large complex studies, Chaudhary says this does not mean that the studies that the FDA is now looking for were in fact conducted. “It all goes back to the industry’s understanding of the PMTA guidance and final rule back in September 2020 and the way in which the FDA have chosen to enforce the rule today,” he says. “The ongoing view of FDA is that that NYTS illustrates a preference for menthol flavors amongst youth. Therefore, since the original studies were designed to compare all flavors of ENDS to combustible cigarettes; they are not geared to demonstrate additional benefit of menthol flavors compared with tobacco flavors. I would say for any new applications, that has to be a central question to which the application must provide answers.”

Chaudhary deems it likely that much of the data required to build these arguments already exists in the comprehensive PMTA applications—perhaps with some gaps that could be potentially filled with relatively inexpensive studies. He expects the FDA to apply the same logic to flavored disposable products, which are exempt from the agency’s 2020 flavor ban and have recently experienced a surge in sales. “I would imagine that unless any company has constructed their PMTAs to show the additional benefit of flavors compared to menthol and menthol compared with tobacco flavor, they will also receive MDOs,” says Chaudhary.

“I think we all agree that this is awful news for U.S. smokers who will be denied the wide range of options that they need to stop smoking,” he continues. “It seems that the only way to re-offer smokers these critical choices is to ensure that we as an industry are responsible. We must ensure that we understand the evidence the FDA want to receive and provide this data to them so that menthol and ultimately other flavors can be authorized back into the marketplace, and all smokers can continue their off-ramping journeys.”

Chaudhary says the industry needs to move forward, put aside grievances that have arisen as a result of how the FDA has enforced the PMTA final rule and provide the agency with the data it wants to see to ensure that smokers can have these products in their hands at the earliest opportunity.

“Any integrated technology that can minimize or even eliminate underage use of e-cigarettes would lower the risk of youth use and therefore lower the bar for the additional benefit data that the FDA are now asking for,” he says.