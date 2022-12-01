Chasing Unicorns

In their quest for cutting-edge innovations, tobacco companies have set up venture capital subsidiaries.

By Stefanie Rossel

Incessant innovation is at the heart of tobacco companies’ transformation process. Eager to move their businesses away from combustible cigarettes toward less hazardous alternatives and opportunities beyond nicotine, cigarette manufacturers have invested billions of dollars into innovation and scientific research. They have substantially expanded their research and development teams, recruiting talent from sectors such as consumer electronics while acquiring companies in adjacent business areas, including pharmaceutics.

To avoid missing out on innovative trends and new technologies, however, tobacco companies in their transformation process need to think out of the box, or rather outside the organization, and keep an eye on the startup scene. For this purpose, the leading players have established platforms to serve windows on future technologies. In addition to using corporate venture capital (CVC), they are working with incubators, accelerators and universities.

Japan Tobacco International has chosen the latter approach. In March 2019, it teamed up with Silicon Valley-based Plug and Play Tech Center, a technology incubator, to run Vapetech, a program aimed at bringing together innovators and data experts to develop technology that improves the user experience and health benefits of vaping. Each year, Plug and Play selects about 20 startups that will develop ideas and solutions for a more enhanced vaping experience, JTI said in a statement. Startups with new devices or technology applicable to the Internet of Things (IoT), biometrics, data and lifestyle will enter a three-month program to develop their products and services and have access to investment and corporate partnerships.

“We need new innovative products coming on in future years, so the Vapetech process will be really instrumental,” explains Suzanne Wise, senior vice president of corporate affairs and communications at JTI. “We surround startups with the right ecosystem and provide them with all they need. It’s a process where you get people completely from outside the industry, with different mindsets, who are looking at what we are facing as challenges, and they just come up with stuff that we say, gee, why not us?”