Cleaning Up

SWM’s new fiber-based filter media takes the plastic out of the cigarette.

By Stefanie Rossel

In addition to the health hazard they pose to users, combustible cigarettes also threaten the environment. Cigarette butts remain the most littered item on earth. According to World Health Organization estimates, 4.5 tons of cigarette filters are discarded in our planet’s natural habitats and waterways each year. Made from cellulose acetate (CA), cigarette filters take up to 18 years to disintegrate.

However, there is hope. In the tobacco industry’s move toward less harmful nicotine-delivery systems, sustainability plays an increasingly important role. In addition, the industry got a regulatory push toward using more environmentally friendly filters when the European Union introduced its Single-Use Plastics Directive in 2021.

The directive bans selected single-use products made of plastic for which alternatives exist on the market: cotton bud sticks, cutlery, plates, straws, stirrers, sticks for balloons, as well as cups, food and beverage containers made of expanded polystyrene and all products made of oxo-degradable plastic. The extended producer responsibility legislation, scheduled to come into effect in January 2023 for tobacco filters, appears to be behind schedule.

And there is more regulation to come: In March 2022, members of the United Nations Environmental Assembly agreed to propose by 2024 a legally binding treaty to end plastic pollution that includes the marine environment. Cigarette butts are the most common plastic litter on beaches. They represent a hazard for marine life as animals can ingest the trash, exposing them to harmful chemicals. These can also make their way up through the food chain, threatening human health on a global scale.

To help tobacco customers reduce the environmental impact of their products, SWM in June launched Evolute, a range of fiber-based filtering media that can replace CA in filters. Depending on the environment, filters made from Evolute degrade in a few weeks. In October, Germany’s technical inspection association TUV granted “OK biodegradable soil” and “OK biodegradable marine” certifications to Evolute.