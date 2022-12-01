Contemplating the Future

After a sharp drop in 2020, 2021 marked a slight rebound in production for the biggest tobacco variety, flue-cured Virginia (FCV). This was largely driven by production increases in the U.S., Brazil and Zimbabwe, coupled with good weather conditions and revival of trade after the initial waves of Covid-19. In 2022, further production growth was registered, but this was primarily triggered by a 110 million kg increase in China. The biggest producer of FCV, excluding China, is Brazil, where the season concluded with 60 million kg of FCV less than the year before, with production costs up nearly 30 percent. Projections for 2023 suggest that China will keep the 2022 production levels while Brazil will also increase its FCV outputs, which could lead to additional growth on a global level. Pricing is showing an upward trend in some of the biggest markets for FCV, but the rapid growth in production costs is the biggest concern flagged by most ITGA member associations. As inflation and unstable supply chains are likely to continue shaping trade in 2023, this issue is likely to persist in the medium-term to long-term.

The trajectory for burley tobacco is downward. Production levels have been consistently declining in the past three years to four years. In contrast, for 2023, leading merchants expect notable production growth for burley in Africa, bringing the global quantities closer to the 500 million kg mark. Whether this forecast will materialize remains an open question. A market of particular importance for burley, Malawi experienced a difficult season. Sales were just under 70 million kg, down from 104 million kg the year before, representing a more than 30 percent drop on a yearly basis. The average price of $2.03 meant that total proceeds for the sector were only 7.7 percent down in comparison. The Tobacco Association of Malawi has indicated that 2021 and then 2022 have recorded a high increase in input prices because of Covid-19-related logistical developments and the impact of the Ukraine crisis, with fertilizer prices almost doubling. Fertilizers will be a big factor going into 2023 as well. In the U.S., another important producer of burley, growers indicated that interest in the variety is rapidly decreasing. Although some have diversified into other tobacco varieties, such as dark air-cured for the growing popularity of smokeless products, next season’s production is likely to register a double-digit year-on-year decline.