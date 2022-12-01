Excise Duties, Tobacco Purchasing Age Raised

Turkmenistan has raised the excise duty rates for production and import of alcohol and the import of tobacco products, reports Interfax. The legal purchasing age for tobacco products was also raised from 18 years old to 21 years old.

Excise on imported tobacco products will rise from 93 percent to 116 percent effective Jan. 1, 2023. Excise on strong alcoholic beverages produced in the country will increase from 53 percent to 61 percent; beer produced in the country will see an increase from 26 percent to 30 percent; and imported beer will increase from 80 percent to 92 percent.

The purchase age increase is effective immediately.