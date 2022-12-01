Innovation Inside

Of the few vaping products that survived regulatory scrutiny, many have been manufactured by Smoore.

By Timothy S. Donahue

The U.S. premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) process is one of the world’s most rigorous regulatory pathways to market for nicotine products. Out of nearly 7 million applications, only 23 e-cigarette-style products have been approved for marketing by the Food and Drug Administration. Most of the approved products have been manufactured by a single company.

Smoore International Holdings, through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Smoore Technology, manufactures the Njoy Ace, Njoy Daily, Logic Power and Logic Pro devices. The Njoy Ace is the most technologically advanced vaping product to receive marketing approval in the U.S. It is the first e-cigarette authorized by the FDA that is equipped with ceramic coils that are manufactured by FEELM, the atomization brand owned by Smoore Technology. The Ace marketing orders mark the first approval by the FDA of a pod-style vaping product.

Garnering the marketing orders required plenty of forethought and investment from Smoore. Based on PMTA requirements, Smoore established a comprehensive analytical testing and safety assessment system, including the vaping industry’s first corporate toxicology laboratory, which explores the health impacts of exposure to e-cigarette vapor by means of cytotoxicity tests. These test the reaction of living cells to different components of e-cigarette vapor. The company has also developed the third generation of in-house safety standards, Smoore 3.0, which covers all of the necessary PMTA tests, including testing for harmful and potentially harmful constituents.