Macau’s ban on vaping, passed in August 2022, is effective Dec. 5, according to Macau Business. The new law prohibits all activities associated with production, selling, distribution, import and export of e-cigarettes.

Private entities caught violating the law, which criminalizes users and carriers of electronic cigarettes, could face a fine between MOP20,000 ($2,505) and MOP200,000, according to health authorities.

The ban is intended to prevent youth vaping.