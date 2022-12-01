Netherlands Flavor Ban Effective Next Year

The Netherlands will ban all e-cigarette flavors except tobacco effective Oct. 1, 2023, reports NL Times, citing a government amendment to the Staatscourant. The ban extends to pre-filled e-cigarettes and disposable vapes as well.

The ban was announced in 2020, and will also include banning packaging that depicts anything other than tobacco and restricting rules for naming products.

The RIVM, a public health institute, created a list of 16 ingredients that manufacturers can use to make tobacco flavors.