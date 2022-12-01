Pondering Prohibition

The pitfalls of banning tobacco and nicotine

By George Gay

When is a prohibition not a prohibition? Well, one answer to this riddle seems to be: when it doesn’t work. At least this was the suggestion made during the GTNF panel discussion “Banned: Is Prohibition Back?” One of the panelists described how, with the arrival of Covid-19, a government minister in South Africa had brought in, based on a rational health argument, a prohibition on sales of cigarettes and vaping products (and alcohol). But her efforts were undermined, partly by the difficulty of garnering evidence to support her health arguments but mostly by the illegal trade, which took over the business of supplying these products, leading to the prohibition being struck down by the courts, largely on the grounds that it was ineffective.

I don’t believe that too much should be read into this case because the “prohibition” was, of necessity, a hastily conceived response to a specific, unexpected and frightening pandemic. What happened in this case doesn’t rule out that authorities somewhere could successfully bring in a more considered prohibition, given that they were committed to, and capable of, funding long-term the policing and enforcement of such a prohibition, taking into account even factors beyond their borders.

But the question arises as to where you draw the line between a prohibition that works and one that doesn’t work. Would the prohibition in South Africa have been deemed a success if the takeover by the illegal trade had not been complete, if it had grabbed 75 percent, 50 percent or 25 percent of the market? Clearly, it would have been deemed a success if the illegal trade had managed to take only 5 percent, the magic “smoke-free” number. In the U.K., we are prohibited from driving faster than certain limits on certain roads, but 95 percent of drivers admit to breaking those limits at times. Nevertheless, few suggest that we get rid of those limits. The prohibitions don’t work perfectly, but they work after a fashion.

The name of the panel session, “Banned: Is Prohibition Back?,” seemed odd to me. Given that it was part of the GTNF, one would have expected that prohibition referred to tobacco and/or nicotine, but this seemed to be ruled out by the “Is prohibition back?” question. For such a question to make sense, tobacco and/or nicotine would have had to have been banned in the past, to have then been unbanned and, recently, to have been banned once more. As far as I am aware, with a few exceptions, this has not been the case in recent memory.

As far as I am aware, too, only one panelist came near to answering the question posed in the panel heading, and even he seemed to speak to the question “Is prohibition coming?” His take seemed to be that prohibition was inevitable at some time in the future, starting in authoritarian, mainly smallish countries with prohibition form and health ministers looking for gongs from the World Health Organization. Was this cynical? Possibly, but I tend to agree because ideology trumps rationality every time. I am writing this after the U.K.’s prime minister has resigned following only 45 days at the helm, having, with her former chancellor, trashed the country’s economy, illogically, but ideologically on the advice of economists who worship the markets but don’t seem to understand the sacrifices they demand.