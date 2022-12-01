Pondering Prohibition
The pitfalls of banning tobacco and nicotine
By George Gay
When is a prohibition not a prohibition? Well, one answer to this riddle seems to be: when it doesn’t work. At least this was the suggestion made during the GTNF panel discussion “Banned: Is Prohibition Back?” One of the panelists described how, with the arrival of Covid-19, a government minister in South Africa had brought in, based on a rational health argument, a prohibition on sales of cigarettes and vaping products (and alcohol). But her efforts were undermined, partly by the difficulty of garnering evidence to support her health arguments but mostly by the illegal trade, which took over the business of supplying these products, leading to the prohibition being struck down by the courts, largely on the grounds that it was ineffective.
I don’t believe that too much should be read into this case because the “prohibition” was, of necessity, a hastily conceived response to a specific, unexpected and frightening pandemic. What happened in this case doesn’t rule out that authorities somewhere could successfully bring in a more considered prohibition, given that they were committed to, and capable of, funding long-term the policing and enforcement of such a prohibition, taking into account even factors beyond their borders.
But the question arises as to where you draw the line between a prohibition that works and one that doesn’t work. Would the prohibition in South Africa have been deemed a success if the takeover by the illegal trade had not been complete, if it had grabbed 75 percent, 50 percent or 25 percent of the market? Clearly, it would have been deemed a success if the illegal trade had managed to take only 5 percent, the magic “smoke-free” number. In the U.K., we are prohibited from driving faster than certain limits on certain roads, but 95 percent of drivers admit to breaking those limits at times. Nevertheless, few suggest that we get rid of those limits. The prohibitions don’t work perfectly, but they work after a fashion.
The name of the panel session, “Banned: Is Prohibition Back?,” seemed odd to me. Given that it was part of the GTNF, one would have expected that prohibition referred to tobacco and/or nicotine, but this seemed to be ruled out by the “Is prohibition back?” question. For such a question to make sense, tobacco and/or nicotine would have had to have been banned in the past, to have then been unbanned and, recently, to have been banned once more. As far as I am aware, with a few exceptions, this has not been the case in recent memory.
As far as I am aware, too, only one panelist came near to answering the question posed in the panel heading, and even he seemed to speak to the question “Is prohibition coming?” His take seemed to be that prohibition was inevitable at some time in the future, starting in authoritarian, mainly smallish countries with prohibition form and health ministers looking for gongs from the World Health Organization. Was this cynical? Possibly, but I tend to agree because ideology trumps rationality every time. I am writing this after the U.K.’s prime minister has resigned following only 45 days at the helm, having, with her former chancellor, trashed the country’s economy, illogically, but ideologically on the advice of economists who worship the markets but don’t seem to understand the sacrifices they demand.
Judging on its Merits
But I digress. In fact, the participants were not asked to address the stated question but were guided instead toward a string of questions about who was behind the push for tobacco/nicotine prohibition, why they were pushing in this direction, what the consequences would be of prohibition and how the industry should react. Disappointingly, to my way of thinking, some time was spent on intoning the mind-numbing mantra that compares proposed geographically wide-ranging cigarette prohibitions in the 21st century with a failed attempt at alcohol prohibition in the U.S. in the 1920s. The differences in the ways these products are made and consumed mean that such a comparison is meaningless, and if the industry insists on continually debating in the limited time available to it what happened 100 years ago, it is doomed to failure. Its opponents could equally argue that the prohibition on driving without a seatbelt, introduced in the face of much opposition in the U.K. 40 years ago, quickly became accepted and was acknowledged to have reduced injuries and deaths; therefore, tobacco/nicotine prohibition would work. They could argue that, but it would be nonsense. Each prohibition needs to be considered on its own merits or lack of them.
I’m sure some readers will be screaming that seat belt laws—and, as above, speed limits—comprised restrictions rather than prohibitions, but I think that I am in the clear here because one panelist referred to some smoking restrictions as similar to prohibitions. He talked, for instance, of bans on where people could smoke and suggested that these restrictions represented a sort of creeping prohibition, one where smoking bans went from within public buildings to without and even into some people’s homes. He also talked of bans on menthol cigarettes, which have a parallel with the seat belt ban—you can still smoke/drive but no longer in the way that you used to smoke/drive.
I have sympathy with this sort of thinking. I believe that smokers have been shamefully used. A sort of prohibition has been and is being introduced by sucking the joy out of smoking through the imposition of pointless delivery limits and flavor bans, the denigration of packaging, even childish name-calling, and, in the pipeline, the reduction of nicotine deliveries to meaningless levels. And, on top of this, through the imposition of unconscionable levels of taxation.
I tend to the view that people should be allowed to smoke if that is what they want to do and to smoke satisfying cigarettes taken from well-designed packaging. And at least one speaker, perhaps echoing John Stuart Mill, said that prohibition should not be used to prevent people harming only themselves. However, I must concede that I am out of step with most of society and a good deal of the tobacco/nicotine industry, and I’m not so arrogant as to suggest that I’m right and they are all wrong. It is therefore necessary to contemplate prohibition, and, with this in mind, it is good that some people have been thinking up new ways of introducing prohibitions that attempt to treat smokers with empathy. One of the panelists made the point that prohibition could be acceptable but only where smokers had available acceptable-to-them alternative products.
The Importance of Choice
The idea of choice formed an important part of the panel discussions. Some, perhaps all, thought that prohibition was anti-choice and that adults were entitled to make choices about what they did with their lives. The problem here, as was recognized during the discussions, is that sensible choices can be made only with knowledge, and it seems to me that smokers have never been, and will never be, provided with such knowledge—just scary propaganda to “encourage” them to make the “right” decisions. To my way of thinking, the choice argument, though a good one, breaks down in the real world.
You can argue hard and long about the rights and wrongs of cigarette prohibition, but, at this stage, when the aim of many is to encourage those who want to continue consuming tobacco/nicotine to switch from smoking to consuming reduced-risk products (RRPs), it seems counterproductive to introduce bans on those products. As more than one panelist said, banning RRPs, which is apparently happening mainly in countries where the World Health Organization has a lot of influence, simply protects the market for more risky products.
New ways of thinking are essential, and I was concerned when one person used the word “extreme” when referring to strategies aimed at eventually banning smoking by raising the age at which people could buy cigarettes legally by one year each year. Such strategies seem to me to treat smokers with respect while making good on what has become the general will of society. Will they work? Who knows? But surely, they are worth a try.
There are other forces at work, of course. Asked what might come out of next year’s meeting of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), one participant said that when the FCTC was set up, the prevalence of smoking was so high that prohibition was seen as not being feasible but that now, the seed of prohibition, which was left dormant in the convention’s preparatory documents, was starting to germinate. Endgame discussions would become more prevalent at the FCTC, and the endgame had it that if the smoking prevalence fell below a certain level and if sufficient smoking cessation support were in place, prohibition ought to be considered.
“Ought” implies “can,” and here we get back to the question of whether it is possible to introduce a successful prohibition. The same participant implied that if, following the imposition of prohibition, the illegal trade moved in to any extent, the authorities would have merely created a market that could not be controlled by one of the WHO’s favorite levers: taxation.
Is there any way in which those in favor of prohibition can be reconciled with those not in favor? One panelist thought the only chance lay in getting all stakeholders around a table for discussions, based on evidence and science, though he recognized that, because of the historical animosity between public health and Big Tobacco, this would not be easy. This is a nice idea that, in part, seems to hark back to the way that, years ago, the “Tobacco Wars” were ended and the current uneasy peace was declared. Will it work? I have my doubts. There is no generally agreed tobacco/nicotine evidence and science, and my mind keeps going back to what one panelist said when asked about what was driving RRP prohibitions. There were three things, he said, the first of which was ignorance.
It is also the case that the tobacco/nicotine industry does not speak with a single voice. Somebody complained that a tobacco company and a vaping company had each called for cigarette bans and therefore had promoted prohibition. This was self-defeating, he added, because, eventually, the prohibitionists would come for the RRPs.
He might have a point. First, they came for the cigarettes, and I did nothing because I wasn’t a smoker. Then they came for ….