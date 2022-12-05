BAT Nigeria Recognized as Top Exporter

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) recognized BAT Nigeria as a top contributor to non-oil exports to African markets, reports Business Day.

NEPC issues the award based on the pre-shipment inspection reports by the non-oil exporters, according to Ezra Yakusak, executive director and CEO of NEPC.

BAT Nigeria exports to 14 countries in West Africa and Central Africa, generating more than $500 million in revenue. BAT Nigeria is one of the country’s top five non-oil exporters each month and generates and repatriates over $110 million in foreign exchange annually. The company employs, directly and indirectly, more than 350,000 Nigerians.

“The Nigerian Export Promotion Council’s recognition of the volume of our exports to African markets is a testament to BAT’s contribution to the region’s economic growth and development,” said Odiri Erewa-Meggison, external affairs director at BAT West and Central Africa. “We have been involved with Nigeria as well as the West and Central Africa region. We remain committed to advancing the non-oil sector in Nigeria as we create ‘A Better Tomorrow.’”

Non-oil exports accounted for 11.32 percent of 2021 exports in Nigeria.