Swedish Match Applies for Delisting

The board of Swedish Match said it will apply for delisting of the company’s shares from Nasdaq Stockholm, according to a press release. The last day of trading in the company’s shares on Nasdaq Stockholm will be announced as soon as the company has received confirmation from the exchange.

Philip Morris Holland Holdings, an affiliate of Philip Morris International, declared the public offer for Swedish Match unconditional on Nov. 7, 2022. PMHH controls more than 90 percent of the shares in Swedish Match and has initiated squeeze-out proceedings in respect of the remaining shares in the company.