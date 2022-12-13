India Mulls Ban on Single Cigarette Sales

The Standing Committee of Parliament has proposed a ban on the sale of single cigarettes in India to help curb tobacco use, according to reports by DNA India and Latestly.

The government should also implement a 75 percent goods and services tax (GST) on tobacco products in accordance with World Health Organization recommendations, according to DNA India. India currently imposes GSTs of 22 percent on bidis, 53 percent on cigarettes and 64 percent on smokeless tobacco. However, tax on tobacco goods has not increased significantly despite the GST, according to the committee.

Smoking is prohibited in public places in the country, with those caught breaking the law facing a fine of up to INR200 ($2.41). Tobacco product advertisements are also banned.