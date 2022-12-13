KT&G Recognized for Sustainable Management

KT&G received the Prime Minister’s commendation in the general environmental, social and governance (ESG) sector at the 2022 Sustainable Management Government Award ceremony at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Government Award for Sustainable Management is the only government award in the sustainable management sector given by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups. It is awarded to institutions or organizations that have contributed to the expansion and leadership of sustainable management, thereby enhancing industrial competitiveness, creating social values and generating achievements.

KT&G was recognized for its efforts to establish and execute a mid-term to long-term vision of environmental management that extends throughout the value chain; for receiving the Equal Salary Certification from the European Commission for the first time for a listed company in South Korea; and for evaluating and supporting the ESG of partner companies to build partnership.

“We are actively promoting the ESG management at the group level to enhance long-term corporate value,” said Kim Jin-han, director of KT&G’s strategic planning, in a statement. “We will continue to strive for mutual growth with our shareholders and other stakeholders through various sustainability management activities.”