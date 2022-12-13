Kiwi Lawmakers Pass Generational Ban

Lawmakers in New Zealand passed legislation today that makes it illegal to sell tobacco to anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 2009, reports the South China Morning Post.

“There is no good reason to allow a product to be sold that kills half the people that use it,” Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall told Parliament, adding that New Zealand’s healthcare system would save billions of dollars in the cost of treating sick smokers.

New Zealand’s pioneering law means that the minimum age for buying cigarettes will increase year after year. For example, somebody trying to buy a pack of cigarettes 50 years from now would need to prove they were at least 63 years old.

In addition to its age provision, the law will also cut the number of retailers allowed to sell tobacco by 90 percent and require companies to reduce the level of nicotine in combustible products.

The new legislation is part of New Zealand’s drive to become “smoke-free” by 2025, a situation in which fewer than 5 percent of the population smokes, according to the government definition.

Opponents of the legislation said the bill would force many small corner shops, known in New Zealand as dairies, out of business because they would no longer be able to sell cigarettes. They also predicted it would boost illicit tobacco sales.