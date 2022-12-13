Study Shows Velo Offers Reduced Risk

Users of BAT’s Velo modern nicotine pouch showed significant reduced risk of smoking-related diseases compared to smokers, according to a new cross-sectional clinical study published in Biomarkers.

The study included participants who had been using Velo exclusively for over six months as well as current smokers, former smokers and never-smokers. For the Velo consumers and current cigarette smokers, usage patterns and overall consumption were not controlled under the study protocol as the aim was to assess the impact among people using the products in their “normal” way rather than in a controlled way. Four different groups were enrolled and studied.

The results showed that the levels for the biomarkers of exposure, based on priority toxicants as defined by the World Health Organization, were substantially lower in Velo consumers compared with smokers. The data also showed favorable differences between the Velo consumers and smokers in the majority of the biomarkers of potential harm, with four achieving statistical significance and the others having similar levels across the Velo consumers, former and never smoker groups.

A single set of samples of blood, urine and other clinical measurements was tested for certain toxicants and a range of biomarkers thought to be linked to the development of diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disease.