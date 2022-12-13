Study Shows Velo Offers Reduced Risk
Users of BAT’s Velo modern nicotine pouch showed significant reduced risk of smoking-related diseases compared to smokers, according to a new cross-sectional clinical study published in Biomarkers.
The study included participants who had been using Velo exclusively for over six months as well as current smokers, former smokers and never-smokers. For the Velo consumers and current cigarette smokers, usage patterns and overall consumption were not controlled under the study protocol as the aim was to assess the impact among people using the products in their “normal” way rather than in a controlled way. Four different groups were enrolled and studied.
The results showed that the levels for the biomarkers of exposure, based on priority toxicants as defined by the World Health Organization, were substantially lower in Velo consumers compared with smokers. The data also showed favorable differences between the Velo consumers and smokers in the majority of the biomarkers of potential harm, with four achieving statistical significance and the others having similar levels across the Velo consumers, former and never smoker groups.
A single set of samples of blood, urine and other clinical measurements was tested for certain toxicants and a range of biomarkers thought to be linked to the development of diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disease.
“These results are very important for Velo and the modern oral nicotine product category,” said David O’Reilly, director of scientific research at BAT, in a statement.
“They build on the extensive scientific evidence, including epidemiological data, that already exists for oral tobacco and add to the weight of evidence that supports our belief that Velo is a reduced-risk product for smokers who completely switch from cigarettes as compared to continued smoking. We have already generated data that shows Velo has a toxicant profile better than snus and comparable to nicotine-replacement therapy. These results add further evidence that supports the important contribution Velo can make to tobacco harm reduction.”
Based on the biomarkers measured, compared to smokers, Velo consumers who had been using the product exclusively showed significantly lower levels in biomarkers of exposure to priority tobacco toxicants; significant favorable differences in a biomarker of potential harm relevant to lung cancer risk; significant favorable differences in a number of biomarkers of potential harm relevant to cardiovascular disease; and significant favorable differences in a biomarker of potential harm relevant to general inflammation.
For the biomarkers that showed no significant difference between the Velo consumers and smokers, similar levels were observed between the Velo and former and never-smoker groups.
Participants were based in Denmark and Sweden, aged 19–55 years old and in good general health.