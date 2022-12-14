Swedish Match Calls Post-Takeover Meeting

Swedish Match will hold an extraordinary general meeting on Jan. 16 in Stockholm following Philip Morris International’s takeover of the company.

Shareholders can register online.

The total number of shares and votes in Swedish Match as the time of notice to the general meeting amounts to 1,525,000,000 of which 4,285,810 shares are repurchased own shares which may not be represented at the general meeting.

The entrance to the venue for the general meeting will open at 10:30 CET.