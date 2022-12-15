Ohio Senate Passes Ban on Cities Enacting Flavor Bans

The Columbus City Council in the U.S. state of Ohio voted unanimously in favor of banning the sale of flavored tobacco and vaping products within city limits on Monday, Dec. 12. On Wednesday, the Ohio Senate approved a bill that would make what the Columbus City Council did illegal.

The Ohio Senate passed H.B. 513 by a vote of 23-8. It includes an amendment that will prohibit local governments in Ohio from enacting any laws regarding tobacco or vaping products that are stricter than state law, a mechanism known as preemption, according to Halfwheel.

Because of this amendment, the bill now heads back to the Ohio House of Representatives, where it must be approved before heading to the desk of Governor Mike DeWine. Reports indicate that the House vote is expected this week.

If approved, the state law will effectively void the law passed by the Columbus City Council on Monday. The Columbus city law is set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Preemption clauses have been a successful tool in blocking bans on the sales of flavored vaping products and other tobacco products. The city of Philadelphia lost a federal lawsuit that overturned its flavored tobacco ban due to Pennsylvania’s preemption clause.