Austria to Expand Smoking Ban

The Austrian government plans to expand the country’s smoking ban to include “additional outdoor public places” in 2023, according to The Local.

The new amendment to the Tobacco and Nonsmoker Protection Act would add public places, such as “children’s playgrounds and recreational areas for children and young people,” to the list of banned smoking areas. The amendment would also regulate nicotine pouches, which have become increasingly popular among young people.

A ban on indoor smoking, including in bars and restaurants, was implemented in 2019.

The new amendment will be reviewed at the beginning of 2023.