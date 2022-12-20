Universal Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

Universal Corporation released its 2022 Sustainability Report.

“Sustainability continues to be an essential part of how we conduct business at Universal. We are committed to disclosing our operational activities as well as our sustainability performance in a consistent and transparent manner,” said George C. Freeman III, Universal’s chairman, president and CEO, in a statement. “We have updated our materiality assessment and are excited about the new information and disclosures within our 2022 Sustainability Report. We are also proud to announce an improvement in our CDP Climate Change and Forestry scores and will continue to build on our disclosures into the future.”

Universal’s 2022 Sustainability Report focuses on the company’s material sustainability topics as well as its environmental, social and supply chain goals. Data disclosed in this report reflects activities from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.