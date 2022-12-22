Bantam Receives PMTA Acceptance

Bantam Vape received acceptance of its premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) submission from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its nontobacco nicotine e-liquids, according to a press release. Bantam’s application now moves to the next step in the PMTA process—a preliminary scientific review to confirm the application contains all required items to permit a substantive review by the FDA.

Bantam submitted its application for its nontobacco nicotine e-liquids to the FDA on May 13, 2022, and is seeking marketing orders from the agency.

“The receipt of this acceptance letter reflects Bantam’s efforts to provide adult consumers with high-quality, science-based e-liquids while upholding our responsibility to restrict youth access and use of these products,” said Bantam spokesperson Anthony Dillon. “Bantam remains supportive of the need for science-based regulation in the e-liquids industry and is proud of the progress of our various PMTAs. We remain confident in the quality and consistency of our products and the science behind them.”

Prior to its nontobacco nicotine-focused submission, Bantam submitted a PMTA to the FDA in September 2020 for its tobacco-derived e-liquids. The application entered scientific review in August 2021, and, to date, remains under FDA review.