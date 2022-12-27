English Channel Ports Seeing Boost in Fake Vapes

The number of potentially unsafe disposable vapes being seized at English Channel ports has risen “dramatically”, according to trading standards.

More than 300,000 of the counterfeit products had been seized during December, Kent Trading Standards said, according to the BBC.

“A lot of our work has been focused on retail outlets but this is now higher up the supply chain,” James Whiddett, spokesperson for KTS, said. “We’re stopping these devices which may have about 10 times the legal limit of nicotine in them.”

He said the current legal limit on the tank on disposable vapes is 2ml, which is the equivalent of 600 puffs.

“The products which we’re seeing coming into the country at the moment have 3,500 puffs on them and some have 7,000 puffs, so they are illegal and cannot be supplied to anyone,” he said.

Whiddett said the demand for disposable vapes had risen dramatically over the last nine months.

“The flavors, the fact that people don’t have to put their own liquids in, means it’s convenient and easy,” he said. “We’re not sure where these illegal vapes were going, and our investigations are ongoing.”

Gillian Golden, CEO of the Independent British Vape Trade Association, said non-compliant vape products are also associated with non-compliant sales, “often to underage consumers.”

She said the association would continue to assist trading standards over non-compliant vaping products.